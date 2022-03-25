Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPI. CIBC upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.83. The company had a trading volume of 160,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,178. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

