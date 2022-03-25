Novacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $275,109.66 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $275,109.66 and $51.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,380.62 or 0.99852986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

