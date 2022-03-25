Novozymes A/S Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

