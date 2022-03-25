NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.49

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.98. NSK shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 327 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.
About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
