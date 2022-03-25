Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,539,814. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

