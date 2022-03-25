Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nucor worth $39,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NUE stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $154.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

