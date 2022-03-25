Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 93.4% in March

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.37. 50,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,857. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

