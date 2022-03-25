Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 533.7% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

