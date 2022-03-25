NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

NVA traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.23.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

