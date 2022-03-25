NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $12.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $191.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.