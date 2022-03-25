Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE OBE traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.84. 492,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,055. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.37. The stock has a market cap of C$877.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

