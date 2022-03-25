Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.78).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON OCDO traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,084 ($14.27). 356,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,309.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,582.69. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,052 ($13.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,255 ($29.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,100.18). In the last three months, insiders bought 789 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,480.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.