OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 501.1% from the February 28th total of 475,800 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ OP traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,745. OceanPal has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OceanPal in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

