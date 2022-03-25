OctoFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,374.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. OctoFi has a market cap of $2.58 million and $44,374.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00007283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00035815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

