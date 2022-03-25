Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.57. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 26,803 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocugen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

