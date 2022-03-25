Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCUP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

