Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,441. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

