Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,441. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.
