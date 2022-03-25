Oddo Bhf Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Neutral

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 109,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,036. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.