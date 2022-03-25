Oddo Bhf Upgrades Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) to Neutral

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JGHHY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

OTCMKTS:JGHHY remained flat at $$6.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

