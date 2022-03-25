ODUWA 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,493.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 15% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $610,060.64 and approximately $12,493.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.88 or 0.99954820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00063538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014112 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.