OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.