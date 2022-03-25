Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stephens

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.06 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.