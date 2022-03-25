Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.66

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.66 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,475,274 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.
Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)
