OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to report $84.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $457.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after acquiring an additional 711,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.