Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.96

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $25.19. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

