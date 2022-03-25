OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.13

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $19.26 million and $6.53 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 584.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

