OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Cap of $566,599.16

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $566,599.16 and approximately $86,670.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 572.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00909193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.84 or 0.06990003 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.67 or 0.99905046 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

