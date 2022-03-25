Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,694. The company has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.