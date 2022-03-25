Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,109. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.