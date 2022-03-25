ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.