Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.42

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.42 and traded as high as $149.13. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $149.13, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.