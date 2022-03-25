Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.69

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 38960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,893,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,722,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.