Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.28 and traded as low as C$4.00. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 498,617 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.29.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
