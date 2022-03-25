Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.88

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and traded as high as $28.78. Outfront Media shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 1,014,986 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.