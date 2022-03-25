Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.79 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of OM opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,298 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Outset Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Outset Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

