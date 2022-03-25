Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 213,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

