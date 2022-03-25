Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 3.9%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.59 and last traded at $54.59. Approximately 99,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,067,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

