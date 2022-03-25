Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.40. 5,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,508. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

