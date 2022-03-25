Oxen Price Reaches $0.51 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $29.65 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.15 or 0.07008838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00279494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00824358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00108631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013292 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.21 or 0.00451043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00447174 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,637,417 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

