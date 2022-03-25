Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

