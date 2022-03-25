Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Issues Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.17. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.