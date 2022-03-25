Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $17.39 million and $1.66 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 453.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00756258 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.30 or 0.06981234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,340.70 or 0.99781541 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,012 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

