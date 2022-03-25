Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,989.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,663,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.