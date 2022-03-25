Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Sells C$136,500.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Robert John Engbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.30, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,228,500.

Shares of TSE PXT traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.78. 146,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,069. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

PXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.