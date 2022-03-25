Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.87 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $41.87 million and $9.40 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $13.46 or 0.00030320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.12 or 0.06985049 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,332.16 or 0.99887181 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00299385 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,159 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

