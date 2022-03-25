PayPie Price Tops $0.0044 (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. PayPie has a market cap of $365,860.96 and $812.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

