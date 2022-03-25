PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 59.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

