PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 48,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 128,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Featured Stories
