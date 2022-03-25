PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $219.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $597.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

