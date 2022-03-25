Peercoin (PPC) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $16.14 million and $11,142.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,454,569 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

